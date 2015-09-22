EEC to monitor natural monopolies regulation system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Moscow, under the chairmanship of a member of the Collegium (Minister) of Energy and Infrastructure Tair Mansurov, was carried out 7th meeting of the Advisory Committee on Natural Monopolies.

The event was devoted to a special report for annual monitoring of natural monopolies. It should be noted that the document has been developed by EEC in cooperation with the EEU member-states. The meeting was attended by the authorized representatives of state authorities of the EEU states and independent experts. Tair Mansurov noted that May 8 the decree of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council approved the results of the Information for 2014 on the implementation of the Agreement on common principles and rules for regulating natural monopolies (adopted in 2010). Further monitoring of this sector will be held in the framework of the Protocol on common principles and rules for regulating natural monopolies. The special report covers the activities of natural monopolies in the transport of oil and oil products, electricity transmission and distribution, railway transportation.