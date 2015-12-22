EN
    08:36, 22 December 2015 | GMT +6

    EEU&#39;s 2016 budget cut by 12% - Khristenko

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union's budget will be cut by 12% in 2016, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Viktor Khristenko said at the extended meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow yesterday, Kazinform reports.

    "The EEU budget has been approved. With the consideration of the current negative tendencies, it has been reduced by 12%. Next year there will be no wage indexation for the employees of the EEU," Khristenko said.

