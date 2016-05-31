ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) Supreme Council has kicked off in the Akorda presidential residence in the Kazakh capital.

"I am glad to see you in Astana today," said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, addressing participants of the meeting. "We've gathered to discuss further development of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). First of all, I would like to congratulate everyone on the important milestone, the second anniversary of signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union that took place here in Astana. Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus started [the trading bloc], Armenia and Kyrgyzstan joined it later. The EEU's activity is gaining momentum. Today we've gathered to discuss and make important decisions. There are 14 issues on the agenda."

The EEU leaders are expected to discuss boosting integration within the trading bloc, including the formation of single oil and gas market, expansion of the EEU's trade and economic ties with foreign countries and sign a number of documents.

Participating in the meeting are President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.