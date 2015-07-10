EN
    EEU becoming key element of the Silk Road economic revival - N. Nazarbayev

    UFA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union is becoming a key element of economic recovery of the Silk Road, this was stated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at yesterday's meeting of heads of BRICS and the invited countries (SCO, EEU) in Russia's Ufa.

    "The expansion of foreign economic relations, development of regional integration, and participation in the global system of transport communication is the basis of the future development of our countries, thus, we should focus on enhancing trans-regional partnership. In the light of current trends, the EEU has become a key element in economic revival of the Silk Road as a new stage in the development of synergistic collaboration between East and West," N. Nazarbayev said. According to Head of State, in a short period of time the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has become a symbol of the new Eurasia. "Even today, a close dialogue between the EEU and SCO creates favorable conditions for the start of a wide transcontinental cooperation in the future. The connection of the horizontal transport artery (the Eurasian Economic Union, SCO) and vertical transport artery (BRICS) is able to give the explosive growth of trade. In the future this can be regarded as a general association and general free zone within the territory of our states," concluded President Nazarbayev.

