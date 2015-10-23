EEU budget for 2016 approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The budget of the European Economic Union for 2016 has been approved, Kazinform has learnt from the legal portal of the EEU.

The total amount of expenditures of the budget is to make 7 bln 734 mln 627 thousand roubles while its income part will equal 7 bln 734 mln 627 thousand roubles.

The share of contributions by countries is as following: Russia - 6 bln 599 mln roubles, Kazakhstan - 549 mln 932 thousand roubles, Belarus - 352 mln 699 thousand roubles, Kyrgyzstan - 146 mln 957 thousand roubles and Armenia - 85 mln 854 thousand roubles.