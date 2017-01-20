EEU countries to have single transport control system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This year the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will launch a unified information system of foreign and mutual trade "Information support of transport (automobile) control on external border of the Eurasian Economic Union", according to izvestia.ru.

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has already developed the necessary regulatory framework which includes a standard documentation package and provided a technology basis for communication between the transport (automobile) control bodies of the states.

At the national level the new system will provide for accounting and storage of the consolidated information about the issued and used authorizations for international road haulage, and also will provide quick access to the transport control data, including information of infringements and payment of charges.

The relevant departments of the EEU are expected to have finished preparation of the necessary documents for this process by July 2017. According to Russian transport control authority, the overall process of data support of transport control on the external border of the Eurasian union should be finalized and introduced no later than summer of 2017. The process administrator will be the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The information from system will be available not only to the monitoring bodies, but also to the transport companies which will ease and accelerate the control process.

At present information exchange of the transport control authorities of the EEU countries is performed on the basis of Technical Specifications which have a number of shortcomings. Having launched the new system the countries will be able to move to qualitatively new level of data support in the mode close to real time. According to EEC, the road transport makes more than 80% of the total volume of goods transit in the EEU states.