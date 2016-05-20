EEU-EU coop expansion is important - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov participated today, May 20, in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Erevan held under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

The heads of government discussed the acute issues and prospects of development of the Eurasian Economic Union. Special attention was given to the issues of expansion of the EEU countries’ trade-economic ties.

Taking the floor at the extended meeting, Karim Massimov reminded that Kazakhstan proposed to declare year 2016 as the “Year of deepening economic relations of the EEU with third countries and key integration associations.”

“Kazakhstan has always stood for attraction of new participants to the “orbit” of Eurasian integration. Our Union was formed as an open economic community. Alongside, we must concentrate on cooperation with technologically developed and investment-attractive countries and unions,” said Massimov.

In his opinion, the establishment of interaction between the EEU and the European Union may become an important factor of economic development of the continent in whole.

“The long-term goal of the EEU-EU interaction should be the establishment of a unified economic space from the Atlantics to the Pacific Ocean. Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin – reiterated it several times,” he pointed out.

“Thus, Kazakhstan considers integration processes as an opportunity to become a link between the East and the West, a competitive component of the global economy,” the Kazakh PM concluded.