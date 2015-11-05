EN
    18:54, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6

    EEU hopes to receive observer status at next UN General Assembly

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) hopes to be granted observer status from the United Nations (UN) at the next General Assembly, the Minister of Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) on Economy and Financial Policy Timur Suleimenov said on Thursday.

    "We're working at this (receiving status - TASS) through our legal department and ministries of foreign affairs of EAEU member-states. Hopefully, we'll be granted this status at the nearest meeting of the UN General Assembly," he said.

    Suleimenov added that the Eurasian Economic Union has already established itself as an international legal entity and automatically possess juridical personality. "I think this (receiving status within the UN - TASS) is a formalization of our status, which by no means disables us either in our rights, or in talks with countries, or in talks with each other," the Minister said.

    Belarus, which is chairing the EAEU, submitted a draft resolution on granting it the UN observer status in mid-October in New York.

    Source: TASS

