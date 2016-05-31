EEU is a complete integration product - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EEU is a complete integration product, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"In spite of the EEU being a young organization, economic difficulties that we have early in the process, we can state that the EEU is a complete integration product. Now our economies are working and improving in accordance with the plans and terms we outlined in the EEU agreement," N. Nazarbayev told.

The Head of State stressed that the governments and business members of the EEU are now gaining the required experience in terms of cooperation with each other.

"Internal issues of cooperation are mostly settled. I am confident that implementation of the tasks we set and observance of the principles of our union will be a good impetus for the economies of our countries," N. Nazarbayev said.

At the sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council it is planned to discuss the prospects of deepening of integration including forming of common markets of gas, oil and petrochemical products. Besides, the participants will have an exchange of opinions regarding expansion of trade and economic relations with foreign countries and interregional organizations. Upon completion of the sitting a number of documents on practical aspects of functioning of the EEU are planned to be adopted.