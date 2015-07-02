EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 02 July 2015 | GMT +6

    EEU is a long-term project - Nursultan Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is a long-term project.

    In an exclusive interview with the republican TV channels, President Nazarbayev stressed that founding economies of the Eurasian trade bloc are quite different. "But if you take a look at the European Union, the situation is basically the same. Germany is Europe's powerhouse economy followed closely by France. Then, there are the Eastern Europe, Italy and Greece. But still they are all part of the European economic union. The Eurasian Economic Union is a long-term project that will help develop economies of its members," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed. The President also pointed out that Kazakhstan sees the union as purely economic.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!