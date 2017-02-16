EEU may create free trade zone with Cambodia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) may create a free trade zone with Cambodia in the future. The statement was made after the meeting Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan and Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen in Phnom Penh, BelTA informs.

"The prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia remarked that his country has been a traditional business partner of the EEU member states for many years," the press release of press service reads. "A free trade agreement between the EEU member states and Cambodia should be a new step in further cooperation. To ensure active progress in this field, it is needed to develop the atmosphere of trust, to create favorable legislative environment and incentives for businessmen. According to Hun Sen, the signing of an agreement on the mutual protection of investments is one of such incentives."



The meeting focused on the efforts to raise the trade turnover between the EEU countries and Cambodia, support for investment projects, and new avenues of economic cooperation. Tigran Sargsyan noted that the potential of economic partnership of the EEU member states and Cambodia is not used in full. However, the sides understand what tools can be used to change the situation. It is necessary to familiarize Cambodian businessmen with the EEU technical regulations, phytosanitary and veterinary standards, the system of customs regulation. It will help increase the volume of mutual trade and promote new products on the EEU markets.



It is also important to promote the direct dialogue between manufacturers and businessmen from the EEU member states with the representatives of Cambodian businesses. Tigran Sargsyan suggested holding the first working meetings on the sidelines of the international economic forum in St. Petersburg. The EEC will organize the session to discuss new trends and challenges in the Eurasian integration. The EEC chairman of the board believes that the activities of the joint working group comprising the representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission, national governments, business associations of the EEU member states, and the government of Cambodia are important.



The prime minister of Cambodia, in turn, said that he supports the dialogue between the EEU and ASEAN, and added that the enhancement of relations between the two associations can have a positive impact on the development of interregional cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .