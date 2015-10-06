EEU may establish free trade zones with Israel, India and Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is looking into the viability of creating free trade zones with Israel, India, Egypt and Iran.

First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev made the news public, speaking at the international forum "Eurasian Economic Perspective" in Astana on Tuesday. In his words, many countries are eager to deepen cooperation with the EEU member states. For instance, India, Egypt, Israel, Syria, Indonesia, Iran, South Korea, Mongolia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile have already expressed their interest in the development of the free trade area agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. "Joint study group was launched to explore the viability of creating the free trade regime with Israel, India and Egypt. The feasibility study on a free trade zone with Iran is also planned," Mr. Sagintayev said. Sagintayev reminded that the EEU and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam had signed the free trade agreement on May 29, 2015. "Negotiations between the EEU and the People's Republic of China on signing an economic cooperation agreement are underway," he added.