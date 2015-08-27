EEU member states to step up industrial cooperation

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) are set to bolster the cooperation in innovations and science-intensive technologies, the EEU press service told BelTA commenting on the meeting of Director of the Industrial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission Vladimir Maltsev with businessmen from the EEU member states. The meeting was held as part of the Eurasian Aerospace Congress in Moscow.

The participants of the meeting discussed the key areas of industrial cooperation between the countries of the EEU. Vladimir Maltsev noted that these areas are set out in a comprehensive document on industrial cooperation. The same document specifies the goals, tasks, and deadlines of the implementation of the common industrial policy of the EEU.

This medium term document is expected to facilitate the implementation of the EEU industrial policy objectives. "We will be intensifying cooperation in traditional sectors of economy. The main task here will be to ensure fair competition for all parties at a time when each country pursues its own industrial development strategy. We also have plans to step up our ties in innovations, science-intensive technologies, and the development of technical capacities," Vladimir Maltsev explained, BelTA reports.