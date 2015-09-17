EEU member states to work out mechanism for financing joint agricultural research

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member states will develop a mechanism for organizing and financing joint scientific and technological research in the field of agribusiness, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) after a session of the EEC Board.

"The EEC Board has approved a draft resolution of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council that tasks the EEC and the EEU member states with developing a mechanism for organizing and financing joint scientific and technological research in the field of agribusiness," the press service said.

According to the draft resolution, the mechanism will be set out in a document and submitted to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council for consideration.

The press service noted that a list of promising areas of scientific agricultural research for the EEU member states was compiled in July 2015.

The latest session of the EEC Board also discussed customs cooperation between the EEU member states.

Source: BELTA