EEU members states to adjust views on state support for agriculture

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union intend to bring closer their views on working out unified approaches to state support for agriculture. The press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission released the relevant statement after Member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agribusiness of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergei Sidorsky met with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Mikhail Rusy and First Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister of Belarus Leonid Marinich, BelTA has learned.

The meeting focused on bringing closer the views of the sides regarding the development of common approaches to calculating state support for agriculture on the basis of international experience. An agreement was reached to develop proposals on the unified presentation of information about support for manufacturing agricultural goods in the Eurasian Economic Union member states for the sake of consequent discussion with the member states. "It will contribute to enabling fair competition. It will allow putting efforts into approximating the mechanisms of agricultural subsidies and using the experience accumulated by the member states," noted Sergei Sidorsky.

The sides discussed the current situation in the agribusiness industry of the Eurasian Economic Union member states and promising avenues of implementation of the coordinated agribusiness policy. After noting upon common trends in the development of the agrarian sector of the economy, the Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission mentioned the need to work together on advancing integration interaction, promoting manufacturing cooperation, raising the competitive ability of agribusiness products, shaping the expected demand and supply, and coming up with real import-substitution program. "Joint efforts of the sides in agribusiness affairs should focus on interaction for the sake of developing EEU-wide industry-wise development strategies taking into account national plans and programs. As part of the effort proposals on manufacturing optimization, mutual deliveries, and deeper specializations will be worked out," said Sergei Sidorsky, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.