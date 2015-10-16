BURABAY. KAZINFORM - Heads of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) discussed Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EEC).

"In the light of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO, the heads of state have adopted a package of documents ensuring implementation of these decisions into the EEU norms," Chairman of the EEC Board Viktor Khristenko said, adding that Kazakhstan's WTO membership won't harm its partners in the EEU. Khristenko made the comments at a press briefing after the session. Recall that presidents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia gathered in the Burabay resort area for the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (EEC) on Friday.