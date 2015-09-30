ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's largest energy company Gasprom promised to give preference to the goods and services produced by the Eurasian Economic Union member-countries in its procurement processes. Special Representative of the Russian President for Interaction with Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), Gasprom Board Chairman Viktor Zubkov said it addressing the participants of KAZENERGY-2015 Eurasian Forum in Astana today.

"We all need to solve the existing disagreements and develop multilateral cooperation. That is why, industrial cooperation between Russian and Kazakh machinery industries within the EEU seems very important for us," he said. According to him, goods and services produced by the EEU countries will be in priority of Gasprom's public procurements. The industrial cooperation programme aims also at production of competitive goods and services in EEU for Gasprom's needs. The company will discuss opportunity of consolidated supply of Kazakhstani products with the consideration of its need in import-substituting products, Zubkov noted and added that Kazakhstan should define a responsible ministry or department which will work on this issue.