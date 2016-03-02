EEU, SCO to ink agreement on continental partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be working on an agreement on the creation of an economic partnership in the form of a continental free trade area, this has been said by the first deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Alexei Likhachev, RIA Novosti reported.

According to his words, the important thing is to seriously think about the creation of a free trade area of the SCO.

"..In fact we are going to work out approaches to the creation of the economic continental partnership in the framework of the SCO. Moreover, we understand that today the SCO covers such states as China and Russia, the Central Asian countries. However, it also involves Armenia and Belarus, which are members of the EEU, and India and Pakistan, which have begun difficult but, I think, successful path of accession to the SCO," said Mr. Likhachev.