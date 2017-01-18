EEU starts anti-dumping investigation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has announced the start of anti-dumping investigation in respect of the herbicides imported from the EU.

"From 2013 to 2015 the volume of the herbicide import from the EU grew by 9.5%. In the first half of 2016 it grew by 10.5 compared to the same period of 2015. Besides during the period in review the share of the import from the EU in the overall import volume was significant - 50% in average». From July 2015 to June 2016 herbicide had been imported from the EU on dumping prices. The margin of dumping, according to preliminary calculation, amounted to 361,98 %", the EEC informed.

On the background of substantial growth of dumped imports and sizable price lowering the sector has faced negative changes, such as reduction of herbicide production by EEC enterprises by 3.3%, underutilized capacity, layoff and cutting of produced goods sale which has caused reduction of the share of the goods produced on the territory of the EEC member countries. Besides, it has been established by the enterprises that revenues lowered by 24.7% in the first half of 2016 compared to the first half of 2015. The level of ROS and production profitability has dropped too.

The named facts give the grounds for the anti-dumping investigation which has been initiated following the statements of a number of companies of Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.