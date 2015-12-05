EEU to adopt coherent transport policy guidelines in 2016

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) plans to adopt the coherent transport policy guidelines in 2016, Member (Minister) for Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tair Mansurov told media following the session of the transport ministers of the EEU member states, BelTA has learned.

"The coherent transport policy guidelines will define the cooperation across all modes of transport. We plan to submit the draft for approval to the Higher Eurasian Economic Council in 2016," said Tair Mansurov. The Transport Ministers of the EEU member states agreed to continue working on this document which is aimed at creating the common market for transport services and the gradual development of the common transport space. The meeting also discussed the preparation of a draft agreement on navigation in the EEU. Tair Mansurov stated that this document applies only to river transport and determines the procedure and conditions for the navigation of vessels in inland waterways in bilateral transport between the EEU member states and transport in adjacent inland waterways. According to the Minister, the document will be finalized before the end of the year. In addition, the Transport Ministers discussed the issues regarding the integrating of the EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt. The Ministers agreed to establish an ad hoc working group to deal with this matter, eng.belta.by reports.