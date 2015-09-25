EEU to develop cooperation in light industry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On September 23, at the large-scale international exhibition Textillegprom 2015 in Moscow the conference entitled.

"Strategic Priorities in the Development of Light Industry in the Eurasian Economic Union: Effective Management, Innovative Development, Attracting a Professional Workforce" will take place. The conference has been organised by the Industrial Policy Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission in conjunction with Roslegprom OJSC as part of the realisation of the advisory Action plan for the development of light industry in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for 2015-2016, ratified by the decision No. 3. of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council dated 29th May 2015. In the course of the conference it is planned to discuss the strategic priorities of industry sector development in the common (single) market of the EAEU, effective mechanisms for the implementation of innovations in manufacturing, the provision of professional staff by way of potential integration. Representatives of the heads of authorised bodies of EAEU countries, light industry associations, industrial businesses, academia, and educational institutions, training specialists for light industry have been invited to the event. Source: EEC