EEU to expand payments in national currencies

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) plan to expand the use of national currencies in mutual transactions, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told BelTA following the meeting of the Ministers of Economy and Finance and the heads of the central (national) banks of the EEU member states and EEC representatives in Moscow on 25 August.

The participants of the meeting discussed the main foreign economic trends, foreign and domestic risks and mid-term prospects for economic development in the EEU. The meeting also focused on cooperation in the macro-economic, monetary and financial policy.

"The participants of the meeting agreed to continue discussions of approaches to strengthen cooperation between the EEU member states in the macro-economic, monetary and financial policy, including the development of ties between EEU financial institutes, expansion of mutual transactions in national currencies inside the EEU, and an exchange of experience in the implementation of the coordinated macro-economic policy," the press service said.

The Russian side presented the information on the current activity of the Group of Twenty (G20) and the Financial Stability Oversight Council ahead of the meeting of the G20 ministers of finance and heads of central banks. Apart from that, the parties discussed the progress in the implementation of the macro-economic policy in H1 2015, prospects and priorities for 2015-2016 in the EEU, Kazinform reports citing BELTA.