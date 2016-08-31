EEU to harmonize monitoring of safety, quality, and efficiency of medicines

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A single database for the monitoring of the safety, quality, and efficiency of medicines will be created in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

On 30 August, the EEC Board approved of the list of technical documents for the formation of the single database of medicines in the union. "The approved documents will help create and efficiently use two single registers in the EEU: the register of medicines and the register of authorized bodies in charge of the testing and registration of medicines," the press release of the press service reads. "Besides, the EEU will have a single database with the results of the monitoring of the safety, quality, and efficiency of medicines. These measures will facilitate activities on the common market of medical products which is expected to become operational by the end of the year."

Kazinform refers to Belta.by