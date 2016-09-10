EEU, Vietnam FTA Effective Oct 5

HANOI. KAZINFORM The free trade agreement (FTA) between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Vietnam will take effect on Oct 5, Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Veronika Nikishina, said at the second Eastern Economic Forum held in Russia's Vladivostok on Sept 2.

According to Vietnam News Agency (VNA), she also noted that the two sides have completed the ratification of the deal.

Meanwhile, Dang Hoang Hai, Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's European Market Department spoke to chinhphu.vn about opportunities and challenges the deal would bring to Vietnam.



Read more at Bernama