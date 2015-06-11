EEU working on audit services market agreement

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) are busy developing an agreement on the market of audit services, Tatyana Rybak, head of the main accounts and audit department of the Finance Ministry, told BelTA during the international conference "International standards of financial accounting: practical application in the EEU member states" on 11 June.

"One of the most topical issues today is to coordinate the requirements to the auditing activity in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. A working group has been set up for these purposes. We are drafting an agreement on the market of audit services in the EEU," she said.

The working group comprises representatives of all EEU member states. "The document is under consideration. It is aimed at removing barriers, minimize withdrawals, harmonize the legislation in auditing activities," Tatyana Rybak said.

Today Minsk is hosting an international conference "International standards of financial accounting: practical application in the EEU member states". The program envisages a plenary meeting of the first session "Harmonization of the accounting systems of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union". The second session on practical application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) will include two sections, i.e. for specialists of the banking system and insurance organizations and the staff of the accounting, financial and economic agencies.

The conference will highlight the issues of applying international financial reporting standards in Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia, analyze requirements to banking financial reporting, transformation of reporting into the IFRS format in insurance organizations, exchange the experience of industrial organizations in the IFRS application.

The events are organized by the Finance Ministry of Belarus in cooperation with YurSpektr Company.