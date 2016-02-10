Effective disbursement of allocated funds to ensure 1% economic growth - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Allocation of additional funds for supporting the economy of Kazakhstan will ensure a growth of the economy up to 1%, President N. Nazarbayev told at the enlarged sitting of the Government today.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that allocation of greater funds for supporting the economy during the crisis was possible thanks to timely establishment of the National Fund, reforms of the pension system and the economy in general, and the transition to the floating exchange rate of the national currency.

"Complete and effective disbursement of the allocated funds for implementation of the mentioned measures will allow to stimulate the economic activity in 2016 and provide enough support for employment in the country and ensure the economic growth up to 1%," N. Nazarbayev said.