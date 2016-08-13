Effective work of Land Reform Commission is merit of President Nazarbayev, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakhstan Union of Potato Breeders Kairat Bissetayev said that the effective work of the Land Reform Commission is the merit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"I would like to thank our commission for quite constructive work and the result that will be reflected in the proposals for the authorized body and, eventually, the Parliament," Bissetayev said at the regular session of the Land Reform Commission in Astana on Saturday.



"I would like to address the journalists who cover the session that the commission worked very effectively. This commission is unique because we gathered people from various spheres - agrarians, deputies, public figures. The commission worked in sub-groups as well," he said.



Mr. Bissetayev stressed that the commission considered over 67,000 inquiries.



Recall that the commission was created on the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to discuss and explain the norms of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan as well as to elaborate proposals.

The key mission of the members of the Land Reform Commission is to consider the proposals on amendments to the land legislation. Presently, the Commission consists of four working groups - legal, economic, information and the one that ensures transparency of procedures.