Effectiveness of Trans-Caspian international transport route discussed in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Baku hosted the regular meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Trans-Caspian international transport route under the chairmanship of the President of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin.

The sitting of the working group has been attended by heads of railway administrations of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia, JSC "NC "Aktau international sea trade port", Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Caspian Shipping Company. According to the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the parties have discussed and agreed on a number of pressing issue on the agenda: approval of the Cooperation technology between the transport companies on the container train «Nomad Express» en route China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey; use of a complex rate towards the container train «Nomad Express» along the Trans-Caspian international transport route; creation of a consortium between the parties of the Trans-Caspian international transport route. At the end of the gathering the sides have signed the above mentioned Cooperation technology. NOTE: A key task of the Coordination Committee is the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route by attracting transit and foreign trade cargo, coordinated policy in the field of establishment of tariffs for transportation of goods, improvement of the efficiency of transport links, and creation of a joint integrated logistics product.