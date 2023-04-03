Efforts continue to suppress reedfires off Caspian Sea coast

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Efforts continue to suppress the reedfires within the Akzhaiyk state natural reserve, located along the coast of the Caspian Sea 30km away from Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s emergency situations department, the fire has burnt 89 hectares of reeds since April 2. The fire covering 82 he of area was put out.

The department’s 40 personnel and four special vehicles as well as Akzhaiyk natural reserve’s 30 personnel and nine vehicles were deployed to eliminate the fire.

Fire suppression efforts are hampered by wet conditions as well as gusty winds.