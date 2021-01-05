EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:01, 05 January 2021 | GMT +6

    'Egemen Qazaqstan' publishes President’s article on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This morning 'Egemen Qazaqstan' newspaper has published the article by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ‘Tauyelsizdik barinen kymbat’, Kazinform reports.

    The article of the Head of State is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence. In the article, the President not only highlights the milestones of Kazakhstan’s Independence, development and achievements, but also names the goals for the upcoming decade.

    Kazakhstan will celebrate the huge milestone, the 30th anniversary of its independence, on the 16th of December 2021. The country proclaimed its sovereignty on the 16th of December in 1991.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!