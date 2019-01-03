Egemen Qazaqstan to mark 100th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Egemen Qazaqstan, a government-owned newspaper, will mark the 100th Anniversary of establishment in December 2019, Kazinform reports.

The history of "Egemen Kazakhstan" begins with the first issue of Ushqyn newspaper published on December 17, 1919, in the city of Orenburg. The name of the newspaper was changed several times: "Enbek Tuy" in 1920, "Enbekshi Qazaq" in 1921, "Sotsialdy Qazaqstan" in 1932, "Socialistik Qazaqstan" in 1937. In 1991, the newspaper was renamed "Egemendi Qazaqstan".

On January 1, 1993, after an extensive discussion at the suggestion of Editor-in-Chief Abish Kekilbayev, the ending "-di" was removed from the first word of the newspaper name. Thus, it changed to "Egemen Qazaqstan".

Since September 2016, the media has had a new color-format design.

In various periods, the editorial office was located in Kyzylorda and Almaty. In 1999, it moved to Astana.

Over the years, the newspaper was headed by such renowned Kazakh writers and political figures as Smagul Sadvakasov, Zhusipbek Aimauytov, Beimbet Mailin, Saken Seifullin, Mukhtar Auezov, Turar Ryskulov, Oraz Zhandosov, Gabit Musrepov, Kasym Sharipov, Sapar Baizhanov, Balgabek Kydyrbekuly, Sherkhan Murtaza, Abish Kekilbayev, Nurlan Orazalin, Ualikhan Kalizhan, Yerzhuman Smaiyl, Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov.

Since July 2016, it has been published under the leadership of Darkhan Kydyrali.

The newspaper has a network of its own correspondents in all regions of the country, as well as a branch office in Almaty. The newspaper's circulation exceeds 200,000 copies.

It should be mentioned that Kazinform International News Agency and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Newspaper will mark the 100th anniversary in 2020.