Egypt asks Cyprus to extradite suspected hijacker

NICOSIA. KAZINFORM- Egypt has asked Cyprus to extradite a man held by Cypriot police on suspicion of hijacking an EgyptAir plane on Tuesday and forcing it to land at Larnaca, Cypriot Attorney General Costas Clerides said on Saturday.

Clerides said Egypt's request to extradite Seif Eldin Mustafa, aged 59, will be examined after investigation into crimes on which Cypriot authorities have jurisdiction are completed.

"When investigations are completed it will be decided whether he will be extradited to Egypt," said Clerides.

He added that the decision will be taken in consultation with the government as a decision of political nature is involved.

Mustafa claimed that he carried out the hijacking because he wanted to see his ex-wife, a Cypriot, with whom he separated in 1994.

But on landing at Larnaca he demanded that Egypt release 69 women held in prison.

The hijacker tried to escape after all people on board were either released by him of left the plane, but was arrested while running away.

He is currently held under an eight-day court remand which is valid until Wednesday.



Source: Xinhuanet.com