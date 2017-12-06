EN
    14:25, 06 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Egypt authorities arrest Mubarak-era interior minister

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM Egyptian authorities have arrested former Interior Minister Habib al-Adly, who was convicted on corruption charges earlier this year, Anadolu reports with reference to local security sources.

    "The ministry discovered where al-Adly was hiding and moved to arrest him with a view to implementing court rulings handed down against him earlier," Egypt's official news agency quoted unnamed security sources as saying.

    Al-Adly is now expected to be taken to a Cairo prison where he will serve his jail term, the sources said.

    In April, a Cairo court sentenced al-Adly -- who served as interior minister under former President Hosni Mubarak -- to seven years imprisonment.

    Al-Adly's whereabouts had been unknown at the time of his sentencing.

    In 2015, judicial authorities referred al-Adly to court for the illegal appropriation of some 2.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($136 million) while serving as interior minister from 1997 to 2011.

     

