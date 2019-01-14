EN
    10:29, 14 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 months

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM Egyptian parliament on Sunday approved a presidential decree to extend the nationwide state of emergency for another three months, according to the official gazette, Anadolu Agency reported.

    This is the seventh time the state of emergency is being renewed for three months since April 2017.

    The decision will be valid as of the early hours of Tuesday.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi first declared a three-month state of emergency in April 2017 after twin bomb attacks killed 45 people in northern Egypt.

    The state of emergency allows authorities to take exceptional security measures, including the referral of terrorism suspects to state security courts, the imposition of curfews and the confiscation of newspapers.

