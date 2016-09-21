Egypt migrant boat capsize: At least 29 people killed

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least 29 people have drowned after a migrant boat capsized off the Egyptian coast, officials say, BBC News reports.

The boat was carrying about 600 passengers, of which about 150 have been rescued, state media reported.



The capsize took place off the coast of Kafr al-Sheikh, officials say.



Wednesday's incident comes as the head of the EU's border agency recently warned that increasing numbers of Europe-bound migrants are using Egypt as a departure point.



The stricken boat was transporting Egyptian, Syrian, and African migrants, security sources told Reuters.



A health ministry official quoted by the AFP news agency said that Sudanese and "other African nationalities" were among the dead.



It is not clear where its final destination was, although officials say it was probably going to Italy.

Source: BBC News