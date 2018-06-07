EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:45, 07 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Egypt offers 29 educational grants to Kazakh students

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Higher Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Al-Azhar Foundation will provide educational grants to citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2018-2019 academic year, Kazinform has learnt from the Center for International Programs.

    The ministry offers 2 Bachelor's grants to study arts and science (non-religious majors) and 2 grants to study the Arabic language.

    Al-Azhar Foundation offers 9 grants to study at Al-Azhar University; 5 grants to study religious majors; 10 grants to study non-religious majors; and 1 grant to study the Arabic language.

    The deadline for application is July 1, 2018.

    The applicants need to submit a package of documents to the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Astana.

    Tags:
    Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!