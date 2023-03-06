Egypt refloats cargo vessel that ran aground in Suez Canal

CAIRO. KAZINFORM Egyptian authorities said they deployed tugboats to refloat a cargo vessel that ran aground in the Suez Canal earlier on Sunday, but traffic through the global waterway was not impacted.

The Liberia-flagged MSC Istanbul, heading to Portugal from Malaysia, got stuck in a two-lane part of the Suez Canal, said Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority. He added that tugboats were deployed to help refloat the vessel, WAM reports.

Despite the situation, convoys were transiting through the waterway without any problems, Rabei added.