Egypt, Russia sign deal to build nuclear plant

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Egypt and Russia signed on Thursday an agreement to build a nuclear plant in the Arab country not long after a Russian plane crashed over Egypt's restive Sinai.

In a ceremony attended by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the two countries signed on Thursday an agreement to establish a nuclear plant in the Arab country, the Egyptian state TV reported. "It is a peaceful nuclear program to generate electric power and Egypt is fully committed to the treaty of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," said Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a statement after the signing of the deal. President Sisi also described the establishment of a nuclear power station as "an Egyptian dream." Earlier in February, the Egyptian president and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in Cairo to build a nuclear power station in Dabaa city in Egypt's coastal Matrouh province. "For more than a year, we have been conducting thorough studies and receiving proposals from relevant corporations and states," Sisi went on, describing the deal with Russia to build the four-reactor plant by Russia's Roseatom firm as "the best proposal." Russia's state-owned nuclear-energy company Roseatom delivered Sisi a proposal earlier in June to construct Egypt's first nuclear plant in Dabaa. The deal comes many weeks after a Russian plane crash in Egypt's Sinai killed all 224 on board, which Moscow has recently announced that the plane was brought down by a bomb. The Russian side unilaterally announced the conclusion, while an Egypt-led official committee is still investigating the tragedy, which some thought might affect the relations between the two states. The plane crash added more recession to Egypt's tourism sector as it eventually led some countries, including Britain and Russia, to suspend their flights to Egypt's Red Sea resort Sharm el-Sheikh and to evacuate their nationals over security concerns. "The signing of the agreement sends a message of the size of the relations between Egypt and Russia," Sisi said in the statement, showing understanding of Russian concerns over the security of their citizens. Sisi also expressed Egyptian solidarity with Russia and France, whose Paris has recently suffered a series of simultaneous terror attacks that killed at least 129. "We are with you! We are a partner in the international anti-terrorism alliance," the Egyptian president stressed, noting Egypt has tightened and intensified security measures in all airports, seaports and outlets nationwide. Source: Xinhua