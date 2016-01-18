Egypt’s Agriculture Ministry confirmed participation in IOFS GA Inauguration Session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Egypt Berik Aryn met with Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Essam Fayed in Cairo.

As the Kazakh MFA says, the Ambassador handed a joint invitation from Kazakhstan Agriculture Ministry and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in to Essam Fayed to attend the Inauguration Session of theGeneral Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and the 7th Conference of the OIC Ministers on food security and agricultural development issues scheduled for April 26-28, 2016 in Astana.

The Ambassador told the Minister about the concept, goals and objectives of the IOFS, the process of accession to the Organization and the agenda of the oncoming meetings in Astana. The Egyptian Minister was also briefed about the most important internal political and economic events in Kazakhstan, as well as the institutional reforms in the context of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps plan and the President’s Address to the Nation “Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development.”

E. Fayed thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation and confirmed his participation in the above-mentioned events and Egypt’s readiness to join the IOFS. The Minister highly appreciated the initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev on establishment of such an important organization called to help solve food security issues in the world.

The parties exchanged also views on the ways of development of the bilateral cooperation in agriculture.