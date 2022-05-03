EN
    18:15, 03 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit all-time high in April

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said Sunday that its monthly revenues hit all-time high in April, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a statement, the Suez Canal Authority said the international waterway made $629 million in revenues in April, an increase of 13.6% from $553.6 million last year.

    The strategic waterway raised the transit fees for ships since last year amid a boom in global trade movement.

    In 2021, the Suez Canal recorded its highest revenues, raking in $6.3 billion.

    Last year, navigation in the Suez Canal was interrupted when the giant shipping vessel Ever Given ran aground and blocked the waterway for nearly six days.


