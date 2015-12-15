CAIRO. KAZINFORM - Investigators have not yet found evidence that proves that Russia's Metrojet A321 plane crashed over Sinai on October 31 as a result of a terrorist attack, Ayman al-Muqaddam, the head of the central air traffic accident authority in Egypt, said on Monday.

"The technical investigative committee has so far not found anything indicating any illegal intervention or terrorist action," al-Muqaddam said adding that the commission continues working. "Specialists from the engineering faculty of the Cairo University were involved for the three-dimensional survey of debris. Everything was documented, and we are currently coordinating the transportation (of debris) to Cairo with the army. After they (debris) are delivered to the capital, experts will start the new stage of examination," he added.

Al-Muqaddam added that together with Russian specialists, Egyptian experts are examining information about pilots, technical condition and last flights of the crashed plane.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on the statement of the Egyptian authorities who so far found no evidence of a terrorist attack about the Russian A321 airliner that crashed over Sinai. "No, (I cannot comment on the statement) of the Egyptian authorities," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "I can recall the conclusion of our experts from the relevant agencies who arrived the conclusion that it was a terrorist attack."

Russian Kogalymavia's A321 plane en route from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31 around 30 minutes after takeoff in North Sinai, 100 kilometers to the south of Al-Arish. Flight 9268 carried 217 passengers and seven crewmembers. Egyptian authorities said no one survived in the crash. Most passengers were Russian nationals.

On November 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed with the recommendations of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee and ordered to suspend Egypt flights. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the measure will be in force not until the end of the investigation of Kogalymavia Flight 9268 crash over Sinai on October 31 but rather until appropriate security measures are ensured. Putin also ordered to assist Russian citizens in returning from Egypt.

Kazinform refers to TASS