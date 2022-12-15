Egypt supports political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan

CAIRO. KAZINFORM – By the initiative of the Egyptian side, the Chamberlain to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ahmed Fouad Mourad visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan. The official representative of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed sincere congratulations on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the Special Envoy of the Egyptian President highly commended the ongoing political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan carried out under the leadership of the newly elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to further development and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt.

Photo: gov.kz











