Egypt to take part in EXPO-2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An agreement on participation of Egypt in the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana was signed in the Akorda today.

The document was signed upon completion of the talks of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who arrived in Kazakhstan for his first official visit.

"Egypt expressed its intention to take part in the EXPO-2017 in Astana. It was noted that the theme of the exhibition "Future Energy" was quite relevant for Egypt and coincided with the development strategy and the plan on development of the energy sector of Egypt," the joint statement of the two presidents reads.

Besides, the Charter of the Islamic Organization for Food Security was signed within the visit of the Egyptian President.