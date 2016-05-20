EgyptAir flight mystery investigated

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - A major investigation is under way after an EgyptAir passenger jet disappeared over the Mediterranean, BBC News reports.

Flight MS804 was travelling from Paris to Cairo with 66 passengers and crew when it vanished early on Thursday.

Greece's defence minister said radar showed the Airbus A320 had made two sharp turns and dropped more than 25,000ft before plunging into the sea.

Egypt says the plane was more likely to have been brought down by a terrorist act than a technical fault.

A major search operation involving Egyptian, Greek, French and British military units is taking place near the Greek island of Karpathos.

So far, no wreckage or debris from the aircraft has been found.

Greece's lead air accident investigator Athanasios Binis said items including lifejackets found near Karpathos were not from the Airbus A320.

"An assessment of the finds showed that they do not belong to an aircraft," he said.

Egyptian aviation officials initially said the debris was from the plane, but later reports indicated they had retracted that statement.

Most of the people on board Flight MS804 were from Egypt and France. A Briton was also among the passengers.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered the country's civil aviation ministry, army-run search-and-rescue centre, navy and air force to take all necessary measures to locate the wreckage.

His office said he had also ordered aviation officials to immediately launch an investigation into the causes of the disappearance.

The French air accident investigation bureau has despatched three investigators, along with a technical adviser from Airbus, to join the inquiry.

