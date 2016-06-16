EgyptAir wreckage found, Egyptian government says

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The Egyptian government says it has found wreckage of EgyptAir Flight 804, which crashed into the Mediterranean Sea last month.

Images taken of the wreckage were provided to an Egyptian investigative committee, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Wednesday.

Wreckage was found in several places. The ministry did not specify the size or the location of the parts that were found.

The Airbus A320, which had 66 people aboard, crashed in the Mediterranean on May 19 on a flight from Paris to Cairo.

Since then, authorities have been searching for wreckage and the plane's flight data and cockpit voice recorders, which could reveal evidence about what caused the crash.

Two weeks ago, a French naval vessel detected underwater signals from one of EgyptAir Flight 804's so-called black boxes, investigators said.

