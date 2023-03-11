Egyptian airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Egypt's Air Cairo is to operate direct regular flights en route Astana-Sharm El Sheikhin and Almaty-Sharm El Sheikhin, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

The Air Cairo airline eyes launching direct regular flights en route Astana-Sharm El Sheikhin starting from March 13, 2023. The Egyptian air company is to operate flights twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The company is to run biweekly flights (Tuesdays and Sundays) from Almaty to Sharm El Sheikhin on A-320 aircraft from March 14, 2023.

The committee noted the direct air communication between the countries will further promote trade and economic as well as tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries.