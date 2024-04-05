Egyptian business heads to Kazakhstan

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Egypt and KAZAKH INVEST National Company held a round table with major Egyptian companies that are part of the Business Council for International Cooperation. During the event, participants discussed investment and trade-economic opportunities between Kazakhstan and Egypt, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported April 4.

Kazakhstan's Ambassador Kairat Lama Sharif noted that Egypt is among the top three largest economies in all Arab countries and has great potential for increasing trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. He emphasized that many Kazakhstani producers of ready-to-eat food products are interested in entering the Egyptian market with a population of over 105 million people, given the competitiveness of their products.

The Kazakh Ambassador also highlighted the important investment attractiveness and role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region. He invited Egyptian companies to consider the possibility of deepening cooperation with Kazakhstani enterprises and informed them about the main directions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address “Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan” and distributed brochures with the full text of the aforementioned Message.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

During the event, investment opportunities in Kazakhstan were presented to the participants. Kurmangali Amankosov, Official Representative in Arab countries of KAZAKH INVEST, talked about the existing measures of state support for investment projects and mechanisms for protecting investors’ rights.

In addition, several bilateral meetings were held within the framework of the round table with companies such as Raslan Group, Zaher Group, Tawoos Clinic, Daltex Corp., etc., where ways of cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, mining and metallurgy, tourism, medicine, and others were discussed.

As a result of the round table, Egyptian businessmen decided to send a major trade mission to Kazakhstan in 2024 and signed a bilateral Memorandum of Cooperation between KAZAKH INVEST National Company and the Egyptian Business Council for International Cooperation.