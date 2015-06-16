ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Earlier on Tuesday, the court sentenced Morsi to life imprisonment for spying for foreign intelligence services.

The Cairo Criminal Court on Tuesday upheld death sentence for ex-president Mohammed Morsi over mass jailbreaks during Egypt's 2011 uprising.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court sentenced Morsi to life imprisonment for allegedly spying for foreign intelligence services. The verdict was broadcast by Egyptian state television. The ruling comes after the court consulted Egypt's grand mufti, the government interpreter of Islamic law who plays an advisory role.

In May, Morsi and a number of his Muslim Brotherhood allies were charged with orchestrating a 2011 prison break. The cases were transferred to the Grand Mufti, the country's top religious scholar, for confirmation. Earlier on Tuesday, Morsi received life imprisonment for allegedly spying for foreign intelligence services. A lawyer for one of the convicted Muslim Brotherhood members said earlier in the day that plans were underway to appeal Morsi's death sentence. Morsi is currently serving a 20-year prison term for inciting the killing of protesters during December 2012 riots outside the Federal Palace in Cairo. Nationwide protests in 2013 led to a military coup and the ouster of Morsi, whose presidency following the Arab Spring overthrow of previous Egyptian leader, Hosni Mubarak, lasted from June 2012 to July 2013, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.