Egyptian exporters surpass Azerbaijan and Türkiye to become the leading supplier of fresh strawberries to Kazakhstan

According to EastFruit, Kazakhstan has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for Egyptian fruit and vegetable products in 2024, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

Egypt has taken the lead in the challenging category of fresh strawberry exports to the Kazakhstani market.

“Egypt became the third-largest supplier of fresh strawberries to Kazakhstan in the 2022/23 marketing year (July-June), skyrocketing to the top with a total of 280 tons. For comparison, during the previous four marketing years, Egypt’s annual export of this berry to Kazakhstan ranged from 5 to 23 tons,” explains Yevhen Kuzin, a fruit and vegetable market analyst at EastFruit.

By the end of the recently concluded 2023/24 marketing year, Egypt had become the leading exporter of fresh strawberries to Kazakhstan, with shipments reaching nearly 1.4 thousand tons. Egypt’s share in Kazakhstan’s total imports exceeded 55%, meaning Egypt exported more fresh strawberries to Kazakhstan than all other countries combined.

“Egypt has once again confirmed its status as a country with one of the fastest rates of diversification in fruit and vegetable exports, capitalizing on the explosive growth in demand for off-season products in Central Asia. Egyptian exporters managed to outcompete Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which are logistically much closer to Kazakhstan, in just two years,” continues Yevhen Kuzin.

While the EU, the Middle East, and Russia remain the largest importers of Egyptian fruit and vegetable products, Egyptian suppliers are actively developing alternative markets, with Asia being particularly promising. In addition to Kazakhstan and Central Asia, Egypt is gradually establishing a presence with fresh berries in Southeast Asia and with frozen berries in Japan and China.