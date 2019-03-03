EN
    22:43, 03 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Egyptian mission in Kazakhstan for economic cooperation talks

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM An Egyptian mission is visiting Kazakhstan to have talks with senior officials on economic cooperation opportunities in the fields of trade, industry and investment, MENA reports.

    The delegation is comprising representatives of 30 Egyptian engineering, foodstuff, construction, mining and furniture companies.

    They are planned to meet with top and senior officials of the foreign, economy, industry, agriculture and heath ministries in the Asian country, said Kazakh Ambassador in Cairo Arman Isagaliev in statements to MENA.

    The team will also attend the joint business forum which will mull ways to promote cooperation between the Egyptian and Kazakh private sectors, said the diplomat.

    He said that his country supports Cairo's efforts to establish a free trade zone with the the Eurasian Economic Union.

